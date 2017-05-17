Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall officials seek grant for sewer work along Eastern Avenue
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Aspinwall council has applied for a second round of grants from the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) to ease sewer overflows along Eastern Avenue.

Money is to be used specifically to reduce the amount of water flowing into the ALCOSAN sewage plants.

Borough Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said she applied for about $300,000 for the Eastern Avenue project.

Work would remove storm water from the combined sewer system which consistently overflows during heavy rains, O'Malley said.

The project focuses on the line from Third Street to Freeport Road. Cost is expected to top $500,000.

The borough last month received $166,500 through the same program to plant rain gardens in Alley A between Commercial and Brilliant avenues.

Earlier this year, borough officials also applied for a $425,000 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

It has not been awarded yet but if approved, money would come through the Small Water and Sewer Infrastructure program.

With that money, the scope of the work could expand to include Center Avenue, O'Malley said.

“The extent of the work that is completed is dependent on the grants we are awarded,” she said.

The borough would be expected to pay a match of $63,000 for the work.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

