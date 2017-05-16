Officials look to improve safety along Freeport Road

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aspinwall council will seek funding through Allegheny County to plan safety enhancements for commuter bicyclists and pedestrians.

Councilman Mark Ellermeyer last week lobbied fellow board members to seek $15,000 from Active Allegheny for the Aspinwall/Freeport Road Safety Initiative.

“The money would be used to plan the improvements,” Ellermeyer said. “We could then take them to PennDOT, all ready to go.”

Money is made available through the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County. The application requires a matching pledge of 15 percent, or $2,200, from borough tax dollars.

If approved, money would be used for engineers to identify deficiencies along Freeport Road and to develop a plan for upgrades.

Resident Bill Harrison told council he bought a home along Freeport Road about a year ago and was surprised at the number of vehicles that speed along the road. He suggested reducing the 35 mph speed limit to increase safety for walkers, bicyclists and people using PAT buses.

Freeport Road is a PennDOT highway connecting the borough with The Waterworks, Route 28 and the neighboring communities of O'Hara, Blawnox and Sharpsburg.

Ellermeyer said borough officials have twice petitioned PennDOT to reduce the speed limit, but traffic analyses have not supported the move.

These engineer-identified deficiencies, he said, could be used to approach PennDOT again.

Ellermeyer said that for communities to realize a boost in economics and quality of life, they need safe connections between “where we live, shop and eat.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer.