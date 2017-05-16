Security cameras to be installed at Aspinwall playground

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anyone thinking of committing a crime at the Aspinwall playground should think twice.

The Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch (ANW) on Wednesday donated $500 to the borough to purchase two security cameras to be installed this month at the playground along Field Avenue.

ANW President Lorraine Marks told council the purchase fits well with the group's mission of bolstering community safety.

“Chief (David) Caplan asked us for this specific purchase and we are happy to be able to provide it,” Marks said.

The Neighborhood Watch group was founded in 2010 to prevent crime and build community spirit.

Members just came off a busy month during which they sponsored the annual Green Streets clean-up and participated in a nationwide Drug Take-Back event.

Caplan said Neighborhood Watch members collected 180 pounds of medication that was then handed over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for disposal.

Marks said the group's primary fundraiser is the National Night Out, hosted at the Aspinwall ball field the first Tuesday of August. This year's event is 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1 and is an effort to connect residents with police and fire personnel.

The family-friendly evening takes on a festival atmosphere with its food booths, emergency service demonstrations and visits from local K9 dogs.

Last year, more than 700 people attended the event, which raised about $10,000.

Marks said ANW has long supported upgrades at Fountain Park, helping to purchase new playground equipment for toddlers that includes swings, a see-saw and spinners.

The group is working now to raise $100,000 to replace a large piece of equipment for older children.

They have about $40,000 so far.

To learn more about Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch, or to donate, visit aspinwallneighborhoodwatch.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.