Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Fifth Annual Fishing Rodeo in O'Hara honors veterans

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
Volunteer Lee Parnam helps veterans bring up trout on Wednesday afternoon at Squaw Valley Park in O'hara during the Morningside VFW 5th annual fish rodeo.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Volunteer Brian Hunt helps A.J. Pack with his fishing line on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Squaw Valley Park in O'Hara..
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Veteran Boyd Culp received a medal from Morningside VFW during their annual fish rodeo at Squaw Valley Park on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Morningside VFW member Augi Mazzi helps Lucius Midelbrook reel in his fish on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Squaw Park in O'Hara.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
More than 100 veterans were transported to Squaw Valley Park in O'Hara on Wednesday afternoon by the Morningside VFW for their annual fish rodeo on May 10, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
More than 100 Veterans attended the Fifth Annual Fishing Rodeo on May 10, 2017

Updated 43 minutes ago

More than 100 Veterans attended the Fifth Annual Fishing Rodeo hosted by the Morningside VFW Post 3945 at Squaw Valley Park in O'Hara on Wednesday, May 10. The volunteers stocked the pond and treated the veterans to a barbecue lunch, free hair cuts and presented them with medals and gifts to take home.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.