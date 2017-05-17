Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Four newcomers earn victory in Aspinwall primary race

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 12:33 a.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Aspinwall resident David Brown stands outside of the Aspinwall Borough Building talking to voters about his plans if he were to be voted in as one of the new council members on Tuesday evening May 16, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Aspinwall voting remained busy all day at the St. Scholastica Pastoral Center, one of the three voting centers in Aspinwall on Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Updated 1 hour ago

A contingent of Aspinwall residents opposed to a developer's proposed access road in the borough fueled their anger into a political win on Tuesday for four newcomers seeking to change the council landscape.

Democrats Lara Voytko, David Brown, Marcia Cooper and Mary Plakidas campaigned primarily on that one issue and handily beat fellow newcomer John Stephen and incumbent Mark Ellermeyer, who stood as the only candidate to support a proposal by developers to build an access road to a new commercial site along the Allegheny River.

“Tonight is a victory for the people of Aspinwall,” said Voytko, a leader of the Priority Aspinwall group which opposed the road. “We showed that our voice can't be silenced.”

Cooper was the top vote-getter on Tuesday with 333, Voytko earned 326, Plakidas 289, Brown 284, Ellermeyer 207 and Stephen 102.

Results are unofficial until certified by the Allegheny County Elections Department.

Winners will compete in November against Republicans David Borland, Ann Marsico, Joe Noro and Ann Pawlikowski.

While Brown secured a spot on the November ballot, he also ran uncontested on the Democratic ticket for Aspinwall mayor against Republican Ted Sheerer. He is undecided about which position he would choose if he succeeds in both races.

Brown campaigned until the polls closed on Tuesday, greeting voters at the Aspinwall fire hall on Center Avenue. Much of the discussion focused on the access road, which has caused a growing divide in the community for months.

Ellermeyer, who has served on council for seven years, was the target of much debate after he publicly supported the proposal.

Voytko said she and the other Democratic candidates will turn their focus to November but plan to keep a close eye on council's actions — on every issue, not just the access road.

“I'm honored and humbled that so many people came out to vote for the right future of our borough,” she said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

