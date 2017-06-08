Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Photo Gallery: Women's Art Show at Sharpsburg Library

Tribune-Review | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 3:27 p.m.
Submitted
Updated 11 hours ago

Sharpsburg Community Library is hosting its first 2D Women's Art Show, “The Nurturing Roles of Women in the World,” through June 30.

There are 19 pieces on exhibit from 12 artists – A.J. Beckett, Margaret Hendrickson, Sue Ann Driscoll, June Kielty, Kathy Swazuk, Sheryl Yeager, Bebe Szalai, Carmella Zielinski, Janice A. Tompkins, Vicki Schilling, Marian Saliada and Denise Fantazier.

First-place went to Szalai for her piece, “Story Teller.” Saliada won second place for “Story Time” and third place went to Swazuk for “War Torn Heart.” Honorable mentions went to Tompkins, Zielinski, Driscoll and Kielty. Teri Geever served as the juror,

The show was produced by Sharpsburg artist Pamela Bruno along with June Kielty and Julie Leonard.

The library is at 1212 Main Street, Sharpsburg. For times, call 412-781-0783.

