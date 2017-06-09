Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Swim-A-Thon hosted by Community Swim Club in O'Hara

Tribune-Review | Friday, June 9, 2017, 4:00 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Community Swim Club in O'Hara Township will host a Swim-A-Thon to benefit the Backpack for Hunger Program on Sunday, June 11, 2017, from 8 – 11 a.m. The event is open to the public and all ages are welcome to participate. Swimmers may bring a flat donation or get pledges per laps that they swim. There will be prizes for most money raised, most laps swum and a raffle into which all swimmers will be entered for a chance to win.

The Backpack for Hunger program provides free weekend care bags of food to any child who requests them in the Fox Chapel Area School District.

For more information or to register, go to: www.crowdrise.com/fourth-annual-csc-swim-a-thon.

Community Swim Club is located at 100 Aqua Drive, O'Hara. For more information about the Swim-A-Thon or the Backpack for Hunger Program, call 412-418-6254.

