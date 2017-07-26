Aspinwall voters are not an 'audience'

To the editor,

At Aspinwall Borough's July 12 Council meeting, Councilmember Jennifer Evashavik referred to the gathered community members as the “audience.” That an elected official would relegate the constituents she is in office to serve to the status of mere spectators is both troubling and deeply disheartening. Unfortunately, in this case, it is not surprising.

Aspinwall residents are now active in public affairs, perhaps more than ever before. This engagement should be embraced, indeed celebrated, by our elected officials. And yet, some council members have viewed with bristling contempt those of us who hold dear to the concept that government, is, in fact, by and for the people.

Councilmember Mark Ellermeyer earlier this year stated “his beliefs were not up for debate.” In his view, the views of the majority of this community were irrelevant. Councilmember Tim McLaughlin said similarly that he was “elected to assess the information independent of public input…”

May's primary election made clear that Aspinwall will not tolerate such undemocratic behavior, as voters dealt Mr. Ellermeyer, the two-term incumbent, a crushing defeat in favor of four impassioned newcomers. Mr. McLaughlin, likely to his relief, did not have to face the ballot box.

Aspinwall residents will continue to demand a council who will respect our voices and represent our interests. With so many critical issues facing our borough, this is a time for greater transparency, increased access to information and more thoughtful engagement, not less. It seems not all agree.

After referring to her constituents as the “audience,” Councilmember Evashavik began championing a proposal to impose new rules for council meetings, grounded in “Robert's Rules of Order.” While the specifics have yet to be shared with the public, the changes were presented as a means to increase efficiency and impose greater structure. However the primary goal appears to be restrictions on community participation and limits on open debate and discussion. We sincerely hope such political chicanery is not at play.

There has been much discussion about the need for togetherness in our borough. We agree it's an admirable goal. But it won't happen without the public's trust — a trust that was lost this past spring when certain council members chose to back the R47 developer's misguided entrance plans over the widespread opposition of Aspinwall residents. Sadly, we now know we can ill afford to be the “audience” Ms. Evashavik envisions us to be — submissive listeners and admiring subjects who take a seat, rather than take a stand when critical decisions impacting the future of our borough are at stake.

While plans for an R47 entrance at Eastern Avenue were ultimately scrapped, we seem headed for “déjà vu all over again.” No new plans or proposals have been presented to the public. In fact, the developer has been radio silent, at least with respect to our community. Curiously, however, the leadership of the Aspinwall Riverfront Park, of which Councilmember McLaughlin is a board member, recently came out in full support of a plan for an R47 entrance at Brilliant Avenue — a plan that the public has yet to see. We can only wonder what detailed plans they have reviewed — that the community has not — for truly addressing traffic and congestion and preventing the deterioration of the safety and livability of Aspinwall.

As we have long maintained, there can be no progress without the capacity of our local leaders to listen. Upcoming council meetings will show whether our elected officials are up to the task. Council must demonstrate that they value the input of those they serve regarding R47 proposals and every other local issue. They must openly resist any proposal that limits, in any way, the public's ability to participate in our local government. If they refuse, they will again drive a wedge through this community, under the lights, in full view of Aspinwall voters.

Lara Voytko

Aspinwall