Fox Chapel

Photo gallery: Family Fun Night in Aspinwall

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 21, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Alyssa Walsh, 6, from Shaler, plays in the bubbles and sprinkler at Fountain Park in Aspinwall on Thursday, July 20, while her brother played baseball at the field.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Elizabeth and Jan Beumer play with their 4-month-old son, Raphael, during the Family Fun Night at Fountain Park in Aspinwall on Thursday July 20.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Andilyn and Elizabeth Hendershot try to play with multiple hoola hoops at the Family Fun Night at Fountain Park in Aspinwall on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Nicolas Beumer jumps high in the air while playing in the playground at Fountain Park in Aspinwall for Family Fun Night on Thursday, July 20, 2017
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Families gather around the sprinkler at Fountain Park for games and music at Family Fun Night in Aspinwall on Thursday, July 20, 2017

Updated 4 hours ago

Dozens of families got relief from the hot, sticky weather Thursday during Family Fun Night at Fountain Park in Aspinwall.

There were activities including games and music at the event.

