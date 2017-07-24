Sharpsburg police to benefit from GoFundMe account for K-9 unit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A GoFundMe account was created this week to support efforts by Sharpsburg Police Department to add a K-9 unit to the force.

Anyone interested can donate at gofundme.com/sharpsburg-police-k9-team.

About $515 of the $25,000 goal has been reached so far.

Sharpsburg council voted last week to add a dog to the department to be used for patrol and narcotics incidents.

Officer Jeff Hussar will work with the dog, which is expected to cost the borough about $14,000 for training and equipment.

The K-9 unit also requires a specific car tailored to the dog's needs, which will cost about $40,000.

It is expected to be added to the force by mid-2018.