Free backpacks, supplies for school students

Sharpsburg Family Worship Center will host Operation Backpack to help local families get ready for the back-to-school season.

It will be 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15 at the church social hall, 600 Clay Street. There will be free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, games and food. There will also be a rummage sale.

Last year, the event distributed backpacks to about 380 children in kindergarten through 12th grade who attend Fox Chapel Area and Shaler Area school districts, said Children's Ministry and Outreach Director Jamie Horne.

Sharpsburg Family Worship Center operates not only as a church, Horne said, but as a community outreach.

The church provides an emergency food bank, weekly dinners, free summer breakfast and lunch and a Christmas give-a-gift program.

“We feel the need to not only provide for spiritual needs but for tangible needs in our community,” Horne said. “We love Sharpsburg and the families that live here.”

