Fox Chapel Area incoming freshmen learn secrets of success from Clemente, Jr.

Fox Chapel Area incoming freshmen didn't miss the symbolism in Roberto Clemente Jr.'s visit to the high school on July 21 — the same number his legendary father wore on his Pittsburgh Pirates jersey.

“Clemente's message to the students was perfect. He encouraged the students to embrace personal responsibility for their decisions and actions throughout high school as well as their adult life,” said Dan Lentz, program principal at Fox Chapel Area High School.

Clemente used the image of a fingerprint to characterize how each student would leave their own unique mark on the world. He encouraged them to leave only positive marks.

“Mr. Clemente talked to the students about the importance of staying fully committed to their goals and doing whatever it takes to attain them,” said Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications.

Lentz added, “The impact of his message was unmistakable on the students who, ironically, are members of the Class of ‘21.”

Clemente, Jr. visited FCA as part of the summer LAUNCH program, which helps rising ninth graders to become better prepared for the start of high school. LAUNCH stands for Learning And Understanding the Necessities of College and High school.

The program was developed by district teachers and administrators with skills that help freshmen become successful in academic performance, time management and organizational skills.

The program also had guided tours of the high school and messages from keynote speakers.

Lentz said the freshmen who attend typically feel better prepared for their next four years.

Highlights of the program were hearing the ins and outs of high school life from upperclassmen and discussions on healthy relationships, cyber security and bullying.

Improv actor Kevin Erdner discussed the importance of confidence, commitment, perseverance and openness to new ideas.

Roberto Clemente Jr. talked about leadership.

“He shared that one of his fondest memories of his dad was when they would ride around in the car together and people would call out his dad's name,” Berzonski said. “But he said perhaps his most favorite was when he would be driving around with his dad and they would see kids playing baseball and his dad would drive up to the field and just start playing with them. To say that his talk was inspirational is an understatement.”

