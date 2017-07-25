StageRight hosting Young Artists Summer Theater Production

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Stage Right Performing Arts and Education will present its first ever Young Artists Summer Theater production, “You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” from Aug. 16-20 at Aspinwall Riverfront Park.

The show is based on the characters created by Charles M. Schulz in his comic strip, “Peanuts,” with music and lyrics by Clark Gesner. It is produced and directed by Bill Ivins, with music direction by Jenna Hayes and Ben Bliss.

Productions will run at 8 p.m. Aug. 16–19 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 20.

The cast features many locals, including Jeremy Platt as Charlie Brown, Alyssa Melani as Lucy Van Pelt, Sadie Lorence as Sally Brown, Zachary Conte as Linus, Xavier Perry as Schroeder, and Olivia Pistella as Snoopy.

The performance on Aug. 19 will be preceded by a cabaret fundraiser at 7 p.m., featuring live musical performances. Proceeds of the cabaret benefit the Aspinwall Riverfront Park.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children 12 and younger. Purchase tickets online at brownpapertickets.com. Tickets will also be available at the door if available. Aspinwall Riverfront Park is located at 285 River Avenue, Aspinwall, PA 15215.

Stage Right is always looking for people to help behind the scenes. Anyone interested can email Ivins at contact@stagerightpgh.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer with the Tribune-Review.