Expect delays along Rich Hill Road in Indiana Township

Motorists who travel along Rich Hill Road in Indiana Township should expect delays starting in August.

Crews will be paving Rich Hill Road from Cove Run to the Harmar Township line, beginning Aug. 7. Work will be done between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

Township Manager Dan Anderson said motorists should expect traffic delays.

“Your patience is greatly appreciated,” he said.

Other road work in the area will continue this week along Dorseyville Road and on to Kittanning Street in Etna.

Single-lane alternating traffic occurs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and may occur from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays.

Work there includes milling and resurfacing, base repairs, drainage upgrades and other minor improvements.

The project began in May and is expected to run through late September.

