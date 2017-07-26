Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Alley A in Aspinwall remains closed, work to install rain gardens continues
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
Alley A, which had been closed during a stormwater project, is expected to reopen soon. (Tawnya Panizzi photo)

Alley A in Aspinwall was expected to reopen this week after a storm water project to install rain gardens but will remain closed for several weeks.

Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said the alley is being fully reconstructed, with crews removing asphalt and brick the entire stretch between Brilliant to Eastern avenues.

Costs are expected to top $300,000.

Two small rain gardens will be constructed and crews will install three feet of sub-base under new interlocking pavers to help drain the water run-off.

The borough received $165,000 from the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) through its GROW program, or Green Revitalization of Our Waterways.

Work on Alley A is expected to eliminate 150,000 gallons a year of storm water from draining into the borough sewer system.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

