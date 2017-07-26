Alley A in Aspinwall remains closed, work to install rain gardens continues

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Alley A in Aspinwall was expected to reopen this week after a storm water project to install rain gardens but will remain closed for several weeks.

Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said the alley is being fully reconstructed, with crews removing asphalt and brick the entire stretch between Brilliant to Eastern avenues.

Costs are expected to top $300,000.

Two small rain gardens will be constructed and crews will install three feet of sub-base under new interlocking pavers to help drain the water run-off.

The borough received $165,000 from the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) through its GROW program, or Green Revitalization of Our Waterways.

Work on Alley A is expected to eliminate 150,000 gallons a year of storm water from draining into the borough sewer system.

