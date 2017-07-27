National Night Out in Aspinwall has something for everyone

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Balloon artists, climbing walls, musicians and rescue vehicles will converge on the Aspinwall baseball fields along Field Avenue for the community's eighth annual National Night Out on Aug. 1.

Hosted by Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch, the event last year drew more than 700 people.

This year's event will be 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $5 per person or $10 for families.

Billed as “America's Night Out Against Crime,” the festivities are meant to raise awareness of emergency service personnel as well as encourage residents to lock their doors, turn on their porch lights and get to know their neighbors.

Proceeds from the Aspinwall event will be shared by Aspinwall police, volunteer fire department and Foxwall EMS.

“Our goal is to raise $15,000 this year,” said Neighborhood Watch Vice President and National Night Out Chair Jenny Ellermeyer.

“We'd really like to present each organization with a check for $5,000.”

With safety and community-building as the event's focus, emergency response teams and community organizations will be out in force, filling the fields with educational materials on home safety. Families can explore rescue vehicles and the Allegheny Health Network's LifeFlight helicopter is expected to land on the ball field.

The entrance fee includes free food and beverages, as well as many activities, including a game zone, balloon artist and climbing wall.

“National Night Out offers something for all of our neighbors, regardless of age,” Ellermeyer said.

Live music will be by The Compadres and Jenny Morgan. New this year, Brett Staggs and the Daylight Moon will serenade guests with a wandering minstrel, playing acoustic music throughout the ball field. The event will also feature several fundraisers, including a dunk tank, 50-50 raffle and caricatures.

To prepare for the event, Neighborhood Watch members have been distributing blue light bulbs, paid for by Jay Arnone of Coldwell Banker. Residents are encouraged to “light the Wall blue” by replacing their outdoor lights to show support for local first responders. Blue light bulbs are available at the Aspinwall municipal office also.

For more, visit aspinwallneighborhoodwatch.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.