SSA hires Director of Equity and Inclusion

Shady Side Academy is taking steps to advance diversity and inclusion efforts across the school's four campuses and has hired Judi Williams to lead the charge.

Williams, a former history and political science teacher at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Connecticut, joined the SSA staff as Director of Equity, Inclusion and Community Relations.

“It's refreshing to be at a school that is so intentional about remaining true to its mission and to the core purpose of an independent school education — to develop young people who are confident, lead responsibly, think critically and care about and are prepared to ethically engage in the society at large,” Williams said.

The position is newly created at SSA, which has campuses in Fox Chapel and Point Breeze.

Among Williams' primary goals are to provide strategic leadership in the areas of diversity, inclusion and community relations, and, to support the recruitment and retention of students, faculty and staff from diverse backgrounds.

Academy President Tom Cangiano said Shady Side Academy has a longstanding commitment to this mission.

“We believe that diversity adds to the richness and depth of our students' overall learning experience,” he said. “The addition of this new position underscores that commitment and I am thrilled to have someone of Judi's experience join our administrative team.”

Williams earned a bachelor's degree from Syracuse University and a master's degree from New York University.

