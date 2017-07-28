Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Japan: North Korea fires possible missile, could land off Japan
Fox Chapel

Uber visits Fox Chapel Area with self-driving car
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, July 28, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
In this Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, file photo, a self-driving Uber car stops at a red light on Liberty Avenue through the Bloomfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh. (AP Photo)

Updated 47 minutes ago

Dorseyville Middle School students will get to see first-hand how a driverless car operates when Uber representatives visit Fox Chapel Area High School on Aug. 4.

Students enrolled in the middle school's Summer Learning Academy program have been studying transportation design as part of the project-based learning classes. They have designed cars using mousetraps and other materials, said Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications.

They will also be making and designing boats as part of the transportation unit.

“The visit from Uber will be the perfect fit to further enhance the students' learning,” she said.

The visit is made possible by Greg Arabia, a Fox Chapel Area teacher in the Summer Learning Academy who also works for Uber, as well as Uber representative Paul Rocchini.

The visit will take place at Fox Chapel Area High School since Dorseyville Middle School is undergoing renovations.

The high school is at 611 Field Club Road in O'Hara.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.