Uber visits Fox Chapel Area with self-driving car

Dorseyville Middle School students will get to see first-hand how a driverless car operates when Uber representatives visit Fox Chapel Area High School on Aug. 4.

Students enrolled in the middle school's Summer Learning Academy program have been studying transportation design as part of the project-based learning classes. They have designed cars using mousetraps and other materials, said Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications.

They will also be making and designing boats as part of the transportation unit.

“The visit from Uber will be the perfect fit to further enhance the students' learning,” she said.

The visit is made possible by Greg Arabia, a Fox Chapel Area teacher in the Summer Learning Academy who also works for Uber, as well as Uber representative Paul Rocchini.

The visit will take place at Fox Chapel Area High School since Dorseyville Middle School is undergoing renovations.

The high school is at 611 Field Club Road in O'Hara.

