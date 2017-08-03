Walk/Run will support Heritage Trail expansion

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• 7:30 a.m. — Second wave of 10K, 5K and 2-mile walk.

• 7 a.m. — First wave starts with 15K, 10K, 5K and 2-mile walk.

Organizers of a new walk/run fundraiser are taking steps to expand the Three Rivers Heritage Trail.

The Aug. 12 event will showcase the Pittsburgh trail and all the ways it benefits users and the communities it connects, said members of Friends of the Riverfront.

The group was founded in 1991 to develop and care for the urban rail-trail that winds 24 miles along the riverbanks through Pittsburgh and beyond. The most recent section of the trail opened last month in Blawnox.

Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon and Steel City Road Runners will host the Friends of the Riverfront Trail Run, beginning at 6:45 a.m. Aug. 12.

There will be a 5K, 10K, 15 K and a two-mile walk.

Suggested donation is $10 per person and $25 for a family of four. The event will start and finish at the P3R headquarters, 810 River Ave., Pittsburgh.

Proceeds will help with trail maintenance and expansion.

“Inspiring the community to walk and run our gorgeous riverfront trails is the best way for Friends of the Riverfront to show off our successes in stewardship,” said Stacey Vernallis, chair of the Friends of the Riverfront board.

Aspinwall resident and Friends of the Riverfront co-founder John Stephen said that hiking and biking trails connect the river towns in ways that cars and roads never can.

“Right now, Aspinwall and Sharpsburg business districts may as well be on opposite sides of Allegheny County,” Stephen said. “But in reality, a bike ride would take five minutes — if only it was safe.”

To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/PA/Pittsburgh/FORTrailRun.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.