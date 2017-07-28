Ultimate Frisbee returns to Blawnox

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ultimate Frisbee has returned to Blawnox with weekly games hosted at Community Park along Center Avenue.

Hosted by I Heart Blawnox, the games are 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sundays. People of all abilities are welcome.

The games are for people in sixth-grade to senior citizens, said I Heart Blawnox member Dodi Dean.

“It's great to see adults and kids working together at Frisbee on Sundays,” Dean said.

“It's always fun to show up because there is usually someone new there to meet. Kids learn from the adults and vice versa.”

I Heart Blawnox is a church/community outreach center that opened along Center Avenue and hosts events to boost community spirit.

Dean said the Frisbee games hosted last year were well-attended so the group was eager to bring them back this summer.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.