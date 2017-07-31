Fox Chapel artist shows off local scenes at Cooper-Siegel

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel artist Carol Skinger is best known for bold watercolor and gouache paintings of recognizable Pittsburgh scenes like the bustling Sixth Avenue streetscape that hangs in the Duquesne Club or the pictoral Schenley Park map seen at the Heinz History Center.

In her most recent gallery, open through Nov. 8 at Cooper Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel, visitors might notice Skinger focused more locally, with shots like the Brilliant Avenue railroad trestle in Aspinwall or the Civil War monument that sits in O'Hara's Greenwood Cemetery.

“I came across that one while looking for August Wilson's grave site,” Skinger said.

There are two paintings of the striped spire above Grace Methodist Church on North Canal Street in Sharpsburg and its neighbor, the new Hitchhiker Brewing Company, as seen from Route 28.

“There will be views from my imagination and views of the area served by the Cooper-Siegel Library,” said Skinger, a native of Vermont who moved to Pittsburgh in the 1980s.

Watercolor, gouache, ink and pastel are her primary mediums. There are about 40 pieces in the show.

Along with her most recent works, Skinger included a display of ink drawings from her days as a young art student in Stowe, Vermont.

“The teacher had the class walk out from school into the village to draw a scene with a dip pen and bottle of ink,” she said.

It was at that same time that the owners of the iconic Ben and Jerry's ice cream factory displayed one of Skinger's ink drawings on the wall of their first ice cream shop, she said.

Artist exhibits at Cooper Siegel were added to the program two years ago. They are scheduled and managed by library volunteer Kathleen Wendell, who worked previously at Heinz History Center.

Cooper-Siegel is at 403 Fox Chapel Road. For more, visit coopersiegelcommunitylibrary.org

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.