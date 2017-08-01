Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Pesky rodents pay unwanted visit to Aspinwall
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 2:30 p.m.

Unwanted visitors were spotted in Aspinwall this week, scampering about the 200 blocks of 2nd, 3rd and 4th streets.

“It's not unusual to see rats this time of year,” Borough Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said.

“It's important for people to maintain their garbage, especially during summers that are wet, hot and humid.”

O'Malley said she received calls from a handful of residents on July 31 who reported seeing rodents “running in the alleys.”

The borough's public works department will bait and trap the area between 2nd and 4th streets, she said.

Resident Giuseppe Franconi told WPXI that the weather might have played a part in drawing out the pests.

“It's been raining a lot, maybe that's the cause of it, but I'd be surprised if I did see one,” he said. “Aspinwall's too nice to have rats.”

A letter was distributed to residents to alert them to the sightings, along with some literature on rodent control in hopes of remedying the situation.

“If the situation is not controlled, the Allegheny County Health Department will be called in to investigate,” O'Malley said.

Residents can follow a few easy steps to curb the rodent problem, according the county website. They include keeping a tight lid on garbage cans and eliminating pet food and bird seed from open areas.

O'Malley said rats are common in the sewers but residents' efforts can go a long way to make the neighborhood less attractive to the animals.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

