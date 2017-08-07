Aspinwall VFD to host first Fire Fest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the first time, the Aspinwall Volunteer Fire Department will use food, beer and ‘80s and ‘90s music to attempt to put money in firefighters' boots.

Teaming up with the Aspinwall Civic Association, fire Chief Gene Marsico and his crew prepare for their first annual Fire Fest, an event intended to raise the department at least $6,000.

“We can always use income plus we need new equipment,” Marsico said. “We are always trying to raise money in different ways.”

Admission is free for the Aug. 18 event beginning at 6 p.m. at the Aspinwall baseball field.

The Adorabulls, a local band playing ‘80s and ‘90s covers, will perform live to an estimated 300 people in attendance. For $20, locals are granted access to the pig roast and for and additional $10, beer will also be available.

In addition to his position with the borough, administrative assistant Brian Corey-O'Connor is a member of both the Civic Association and an associate member of the fire department.

He said the Association has been putting on these free concerts for three years, but figured this time around it could be used to benefit the first responders.

In addition, other small fundraising efforts such as 50/50 raffles, small games of chance and t-shirt sales will be available.

All proceeds will go to the department, benefiting a general fund to purchase new gear.

And on the top of that list are new self-contained breathing apparatus tanks.

“We're in line for a federal grant and the ultimate hope is that we get that,” Marsico said.

“If we don't get the grant, then this money would go towards SCBA tanks.”

Looking at $7,000 per tank, the department needs to outfit 17 firefighters.

Although not officially catered to children, parents are welcome to bring their kids to the Friday night event.

“But I think a lot of our parents will be getting babysitters,” Corey-O'Connor said.

If successful, Aspinwall intends to grow the event and even welcome neighboring fire departments to participate in the fundraising.

“We're going to learn from this experience and see if we can keep it going,” Corey-O'Connor said.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.