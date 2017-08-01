Return respect, civility to Aspinwall

To the editor:

Lara Voytko's recent letter to the editor reeks of everything that is currently wrong with Aspinwall and reflects the sad and awful tone that has taken root in our great town.

The negative turn in community dialogue is on her hands and a small group of caustic and vocal people who are witnessed at local meetings and whose words can be read in social media. Look no further than the Facebook page Aspinwall PA Discussions to read the vitriol among our neighbors. In many respects, it parallels the abrasive tone in our nation's capital and politics in general these days.

Recently, council member Jennifer Evashavik made a benign reference to people attending a council meeting as an “audience,” and it was spun by Voytko into an offensive, and inferred intentional, slight against Aspinwall residents. Ms. Voytko's motivation for her rant couldn't be more transparent: She is running for council; she disagrees with Councilwoman Evashavik and the other council members who she calls out in her letter for their positions on the Riverfront 47 development plans.

Please don't buy into the faux offense taken by Ms. Voytko and the BS coming from the other recent one-issue candidates. Attend a council meeting and witness first-hand who is reasonable and who is creating the angst in our town. Or, better yet, take time and talk to Jen or the other council members about the issues that are important to you and see where they stand and why. You will likely find that they are good people who are committed to the community and truly want the best for Aspinwall.

I encourage everyone to get more involved in local affairs so that you have a say in who is deciding the future of our town. Please don't continue to empower the haters who are are the cause of the recent division throughout our town. Civility and respect would be a nice place to return to in our community.

Tripp Clarke

Aspinwall