Fox Chapel

Line Painting this week in Indiana Township
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
Little Deer Creek Valley Road in Indiana Township underwent work earlier this year to fix erosion. New lines will be painted this week.

Motorists who drive through Indiana Township should expect delays this week while crews paint new traffic lines on several roads.

The PennDOT project will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 5.

Crews will be working along McCully Road from Route 8 to Church Lane; Saxonburg Blvd. from Route 8 to the Butler County line; and along Pearl Avenue, Little Deer Creek Valley Road and Russellton Road.

Nearby communities will also be affected. Crews will be working on Dawson Road and Thompson Road in West Deer, on Bakerstown Road from Route 8 in Richland to Saxonburg Boulevard in Fawn Township, and on Deer Creek Road in West Deer.

PennDOT advises motorists to drive at least 500 feet behind line painting equipment to avoid damage.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should wash it off right away with high-pressure water and detergent.

Lines are repainted every year because of wear and tear.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

