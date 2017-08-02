Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Fresh plans in the works for O'Hara market
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
The Fresh Market still sits empty but plans are to bring the store to O'Hara, company representatives said.

Fresh plans appear to be underway for a market expected to fill a vacancy in Fox Chapel Plaza in O'Hara.

The Fresh Market, an upscale grocery store from North Carolina, announced in 2015 that it would fill the space previously occupied by Community Supermarket in the plaza along Freeport Road.

Since then, the store has sat empty with no signs of interior renovations.

Residents have grown anxious waiting for the grocery store.

“The store still says coming soon,” O'Hara resident Eric Rickin said. “It has been sitting empty for much longer than expected.” Plaza owner Alex Condron said, “The Fresh Market remains in possession of the store.”

He referred further questions to the market's media relations team.

“In order to provide more flexibility in developing the company's long-term growth strategy, The Fresh Market has re-evaluated the timing of its new store opening announcements,” said Laurel Haislip, a representative of Brave Public Relations.

“The Fresh Market is continuously reviewing its investment priorities, which often results in shifting opening dates,” Haislip said. “As such, the company does not plan on projecting or speculating on specific store opening timing prior to construction start.”

In late 2016, Condron said The Fresh Market was in the process of a store redesign based on initiatives from their new ownership group. Apollo Global Management acquired the grocer in March 2016.

Founded in 1982, The Fresh Market is similar to open-air markets with flower bouquets, fresh-cut meats, coffee bars and fresh produce.

The company operates 177 stores in 24 states, including one in Mt. Lebanon.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

