Dorseyville Road paving will cause traffic delays

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Work will begin Saturday (Aug. 5) on the final phase of paving along Dorseyville Road/Kittanning Street in O'Hara and Etna.

Folino Construction crews will be on site at 7 a.m.

Traffic will be limited to one lane. Paving will begin at Route 8 and head up the hill towards Sharpshill Road. Work will continue on Aug. 7 on the opposite lane, and then again on Aug. 8-9 further along the road.

A proposed detour from Route 8 to Sharpshill Road will be posted.

Residents who need to exit their driveways once they are passed with asphalt will experience longer delays. There be a minimum 30 minute delay to let the asphalt cool before any vehicles can cross it.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.