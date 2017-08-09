Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Possible Ford Explorer recall; W. Pa. police report no problems
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
Tribune-Review
Aspinwall Police have two Ford Explorers in its fleet at the municipal building along Commercial Avenue.

While Ford Motor Company may be inching closer to a major recall of Explorers due to possible carbon monoxide leaks, the vehicles seem to be performing without problem for local police departments.

“We've had no problems whatsoever,” O'Hara Police Chief Jim Farringer said.

Likewise, Fox Chapel Police Chief David Laux said his officers have found the Explorers dependable. The department owns two 2014 Explorer Interceptors.

“Both have had “check engine” lights come on and were taken to the local Ford dealership for service,” Laux said. “The exhaust manifolds and catalytic converters we're replaced, under warranty and at no cost to the borough”.

There are an estimated 135,000 Explorer police cruisers in use across the country. Officers from many departments have complained that they believe fumes are seeping into the SUVs, leaving them feeling ill.

In Montgomery County, MD, all 108 of the county's Explorers are being inspected and many have been found to have cracked exhaust manifolds.

In Auburn, MA, a third of the town's police cruisers are off the road. More than 400 Explorers were pulled in Austin, TX after 18 officers were found to have carbon monoxide in their system.

With more than 2,700 complaints filed across the country, federal regulators last week expanded an investigation to cover model years 2011 to 2017.

Ford issued this statement: “All of our testing to date has not shown cracked manifolds contributing to the carbon monoxide levels in Police Interceptor Utilities. We continue to investigate.

“When the data indicates a safety recall is needed, we move quickly on behalf of our customers.”

Locally, cracked manifolds don't appear to be a problem.

“My officers never reported any ill effects while driving these vehicles,” Laux said. “Given how well their overall performance has been, I would replace them with the same vehicles when they are replaced.”

Aspinwall Chief David Caplan said similarly that his officers have not reported any problems.

“Many of us drive with our windows down so we can hear what's happening in the neighborhood,” he said. “Still, we've had no problems otherwise.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

