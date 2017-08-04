Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel 12U travel team brings home big win
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
Members of the Fox Chapel 12U travel baseball team celebrate a big win.

The Fox Chapel 12U travel baseball team celebrated a big win after taking top place in the Cranberry Tournament on July 24, defeating an unbeaten West Mayfield team 8-0.

Players are Jake DeMotte, Jake Patterson, Josh Chu, Will Burger, Jacob Donovan, Jack Resek, Brett Kaufman, Sam Luketich, Zach Johnston and Carson Creehan. Not pictured are Will Fera, Collin Dietz and Daniel Uhl. The team is coached by Bonnie DeMotte (head coach), Matt Burger, Todd Resek and Tim Donovan.

DeMotte said many of the players will travel later this month to Cooperstown, NY to compete in one of the largest youth baseball tournaments in the country.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

