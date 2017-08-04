Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall's eighth Night Out a hit
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Valerie Conley does face painting during National Night Out sponsored by the Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch at the Ben Killian field on Aug. 1, 2017. Lauren Schmutz, 6, of Aspinwall chose to get her face painted as a dalmation fire dog.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Aspinwall Volunteer Firefighter Joshua Altamere and Auxillary member Kathy Berhman hand out safety pamplets to Travis Perry and his 2-year-old daughter, Daphne, Perry during National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2017 in Aspinwall at the Ben Killian Field.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Children gather around the bubble machine provided by DJ Ron Hopkinson on at the Ben Killian Field for National Night Out in Aspinwall on Aug. 1, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Emma Kuhns, 9, of Aspinwall sits for a caricature drawing at the Ben Killian Field during the National Night Out event on Aug. 1, 2017. All proceeds from the event benefit the Aspinwall police, volunteer fire department and Foxwall EMS.
Nisreen Albataineh, 8, of O'Hara makes her way to the top of the climbing wall provided at National Night Out on Tuesday Aug. 1, 2017, at Ben Killian Field in Aspinwall.
Kyle Moreira of Aspinwall invited his saxophone teacher, Ben Bonsen, to join him to play together under the tent at Ben Killian Field during National Night Out on Aug.1, 2017.

More than 900 people gathered Aug. 1 at the Aspinwall Community Park for the eighth annual National Night Out.

Hosted by Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch, the event boasted balloon artists, climbing walls, face painting, musicians and rescue vehicles.

Proceeds benefit Aspinwall police and volunteer fire department and Foxwall EMS. Event Chair Jenny Ellermeyer said she is hoping to present each group with a $5,000 donation.

Billed as “America's Night Out Against Crime,” the festivities are meant to raise awareness of police and emergency service personnel, as well as encourage residents to lock their doors, turn on their porch lights and get to know their neighbors.

