Fox Chapel

Guyasuta Days a hit again in Sharpsburg
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
After having her face painted as a cat, Tiffany Glass,3, steers the large sea animals ride last week during the Guyasuta Days Festival at Kennedy Park in Sharpsburg. The festival was Aug. 7-12.
Three-year-old twins Cameron ( left ) and Jace Savinda ride the merry go-round at the Guyasuta Days Festival last week in Sharpsburg at Kennedy Park.
Hearts in Service performs at Sharpsburg's Guyasuta Days Festival last week.
Jan Pakler
Carson Granado, 4, stands back as Robert 'Snakeguy' Habegger introduces his rattlesnake to the youngster last week at the Guyasuta Days Festival at Kennedy Park in Sharpsburg.
Honorary chief and princess, Josephine and Matthew Brudnok, dance to the music during the annual Guyasuta Days Festival in Sharpsburg last week.

Sharpsburg's 21st annual Guyasuta Days Festival was a big success, with crowds of people gathering at Kennedy Park each night to hear music, eat free corn on the cob and play bingo.

The festival ran Aug. 7-12 at the park at 13th and North Canal streets.

Entertainment included Daniels and McClain, Hearts in Service, Dr. Zoot, Magic Moments, Black Horse and Special Blend.

The weeklong festivities concluded with a fireworks display on Saturday.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

