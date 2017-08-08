Irish blues band Cue Ball performing at Hartwood Acres

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Irish blues band Cue Ball will perform during the Hemlock Groove Concert series at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at Hartwood Acres.

Presented by Friends of Hartwood, the series is a fundraiser to help pay for projects that enhance and preserve the Allegheny County Park that stretches between Indiana and Hampton townships.

Suggested donation for concert admission is $5. Children will get in for free.

Cue Ball has performed its blend of folk songs and classic rock many times at Hartwood Acres since the band formed in 2004.

Band members describe their music as “the continuing conversation between East Belfast's Van Morrison and the late John Lee Hooker from the Mississippi Delta. It's where the Shannon and the Mighty Mississippi collide.”

The concert will be in the pavilion behind the mansion. Bring a chair.

Audience members should enter the park from Saxonburg Boulevard.

For more, contact Joe Downing at 412-216-7403 or friendsofhartwood@gmail.com.

