Fox Chapel

Aspinwall parking nightmare nothing new; solutions sought
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 3:09 p.m.
No parking signs have been installed along Fourth Street in Aspinwall. Traffic here is shown heading south, along the narrow cobblestone road.

Aspinwall councilman Tim McLaughlin is never one to shy away from an unconventional idea in hopes of finding a solution.

He's gathering input from residents, largely on social media, on ways to ease the long-standing parking woes in the borough.

“We've said for so long that there is no solution,” McLaughlin said. “I don't buy into that.”

Lack of parking — both residential and commercial — has been an obstacle for years that council has yet to be able to solve.

McLaughlin is hoping that residents might offer an idea, no matter how unique, that leads to a more amicable situation for residents and employees who have minimal parking spaces to share.

“I posted on Facebook asking for input and had a lot of feedback. I know it's not the barometer for all things Aspinwall, but it gave me a good baseline to what some issues are and some possible solutions from residents,” McLaughlin said.

“A lot of this will be trial and error.”

Council will focus first on the area of Brilliant, Loop, Emerson, Second and First streets.

What works for that district might not work for upper Aspinwall or the Commercial Street district, council members agreed.

“We are sorting through the ideas,” McLaughlin said

A small committee is compiling a census of how many parking spaces are available versus how many are needed by the businesses, patrons and residents.

“Once we have some data, we can start seeing what ideas make sense,” he said.

To contribute ideas, call the municipal office at 412-781-0213.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

