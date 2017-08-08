Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Activities for all at Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 1:15 p.m.
Jan Pakler | for The Tribune-Review
Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel provides live music.

The Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel hosts plenty of activities each week for residents of all ages. Here's what's on tap this week at the site, 403 Fox Chapel Road.

• 4 p.m. Thursday: Button making for teens.

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday: A workshop that focuses on the importance of sleep. Find out why you might not be sleeping well and learn some techniques that may help you get a more restful night's sleep.

• Noon on Friday: An afternoon book group will discuss “My Name is Lucy Barton” by Elizabeth Strout. New members are welcome.

• 3 p.m. Friday: A craft class for children ages eight to 10 to create patterned shirts with markers.

• 1 p.m. Saturday: Fred Klein from the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will answer questions about the upcoming solar eclipse.

• 6:15 p.m. Aug. 17: A summer reading party for teens in sixth grade and older. Play book bingo, make buttons and eat pizza.

For more, email coopersiegelref@einetwork.net or call 412-828-9520, ext. 15.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

