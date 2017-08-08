Activities for all at Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel
The Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel hosts plenty of activities each week for residents of all ages. Here's what's on tap this week at the site, 403 Fox Chapel Road.
• 4 p.m. Thursday: Button making for teens.
• 6:30 p.m. Thursday: A workshop that focuses on the importance of sleep. Find out why you might not be sleeping well and learn some techniques that may help you get a more restful night's sleep.
• Noon on Friday: An afternoon book group will discuss “My Name is Lucy Barton” by Elizabeth Strout. New members are welcome.
• 3 p.m. Friday: A craft class for children ages eight to 10 to create patterned shirts with markers.
• 1 p.m. Saturday: Fred Klein from the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will answer questions about the upcoming solar eclipse.
• 6:15 p.m. Aug. 17: A summer reading party for teens in sixth grade and older. Play book bingo, make buttons and eat pizza.
For more, email coopersiegelref@einetwork.net or call 412-828-9520, ext. 15.
