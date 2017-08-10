Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel open during construction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve remains open while $1 million in upgrades are being done at the Fox Chapel site.

Work includes redoing the entryway, expanding the parking lot and adding two handicapped-accessible trails and restrooms.

Construction began this year at the 134-acre reserve along Dorseyville Road and is expected to last through fall.

Communications Director Rachel Handel said patrons are asked to park across the street in the mowed grass area while crews work on the parking lot.

“Our nature store is still open and employees can help people who buy items such as bird seed to carry it back to their cars,” Handel said.

There will be no parking near the main building through at least Aug. 28.

Otherwise, trails are open and programs are continuing daily.

Beechwood Farms is headquarters of the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

Open from dawn to dusk daily, it has free access to five miles of trails and outdoor classrooms featuring fields, streams and a pond.

Construction will target improved accessibility, Executive Director Jim Bonner said.

The redesigned entryway and parking lot should improve the flow of traffic, Bonner said.

And, he said the new trails will make it easier for people with mobility issues to maneuver the property.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.