Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel open during construction
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 2:51 p.m.
submitted
The entry to Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve in Fox Chapel is under construction.

Updated 3 hours ago

Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve remains open while $1 million in upgrades are being done at the Fox Chapel site.

Work includes redoing the entryway, expanding the parking lot and adding two handicapped-accessible trails and restrooms.

Construction began this year at the 134-acre reserve along Dorseyville Road and is expected to last through fall.

Communications Director Rachel Handel said patrons are asked to park across the street in the mowed grass area while crews work on the parking lot.

“Our nature store is still open and employees can help people who buy items such as bird seed to carry it back to their cars,” Handel said.

There will be no parking near the main building through at least Aug. 28.

Otherwise, trails are open and programs are continuing daily.

Beechwood Farms is headquarters of the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

Open from dawn to dusk daily, it has free access to five miles of trails and outdoor classrooms featuring fields, streams and a pond.

Construction will target improved accessibility, Executive Director Jim Bonner said.

The redesigned entryway and parking lot should improve the flow of traffic, Bonner said.

And, he said the new trails will make it easier for people with mobility issues to maneuver the property.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.