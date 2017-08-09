Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Free events at Fox Chapel area churches this week
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Parents and students choose free backpacks at the Sharpsburg Family Worship Center during the Operation Backpack program in 2016.

Updated 2 hours ago

Here's a look at what's happening at local churches this week. All events are open to the public.

• 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 12, First English Lutheran: The church will host a free community breakfast with Bananas Foster French toast, pancakes and the “Lutheran Smile” — two eggs served with hash browns, sausage and toast.

The mission of this event is to create a neighborhood gathering space. The church is at 125 N. Main St., Sharpsburg. For details, call 412-782-1623.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15, Sharpsburg Family Worship Center: The church will have free backpacks, school supplies and other items from families. The event will be at the social hall, 600 Clay St., Sharpsburg.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 16-18, Sharpsburg Family Worship Center: The center will host a Kids Crusade vacation Bible school for children ages 11 and younger. There will be music, games, prizes, skits and more. Activities will be at 200 Eighth St., Sharpsburg. Register at sfwc.org.

• 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16 and 23, Saint Scholastica: A beginner's seminar on reading the Bible will be in the parish hall. There is no fee.

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 18-20, St. Mary of the Assumption: The church will host a rummage sale with furniture, jewelry, collectibles, housewares and plants. There will be food and baked goods for sale.

The church is at 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw.

• 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 23, Aspinwall Presbyterian: The church will have a movie night showing, “Sing.”

Bring a pillow and blanket, and the church will provide the popcorn. The church is at 299 Center Ave.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

