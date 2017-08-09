Donations sought for Sharpsburg K9

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sharpsburg Police are fundraising for a K9 unit but have transferred collections from a GoFundMe account to a traditional bank.

“Due to the fees and charges for the GoFundMe, we have decided to close the account and place the funds into Northwest Bank,” Chief Tom Stelitano said.

Money can be sent to the Sharpsburg municipal office at 1611 Main Street or to Northwest Savings Bank at 905 Main St.

Costs are expected to top $14,000 for food, training and equipment.

About $1,000 has come in so far.

Council on July 20 voted 6-1 to add a K9 unit to the force and is hoping to have the dog on duty by mid-2018.

Councilwoman Brittany Reno voted against the proposal.

Officer Jeff Hussar will work with the dog once it joins the department. Hussar will be required to complete a six-week course at Shallow Creeks Kennel in Mercer County.

A K9 police vehicle is also necessary and is expected to cost about $40,000. It will have automatic doors, a special cooling system, caged seating and window fans. The borough plans to cover the costs with grants and fundraising events.

Hussar said the K9 will be effective for daily patrols and for narcotics investigations.

“We want to thank everyone who has already donated to our goal and cannot wait to get the K9 unit up and running to help keep Sharpsburg and surrounding communities safe,” he said.

For more, call 412-781-0546.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.