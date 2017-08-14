Building community one Frisbee toss at a time in Blawnox

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Rev. Jamey Russell believes all that is needed to bring community members together is an open field, a Frisbee and some cones.

Every Sunday, he, his wife, the Rev. Tracey Russell, and other members of I Heart Blawnox welcome people of any age and ability to the Community Park on Center Avenue for a game of ultimate Frisbee.

“I love the fact that it's something that anyone can do and be a part of,” Jamey Russell said. “People look forward to it every year and so many stories come out of it. It's a great community-building thing.”

I Heart Blawnox— a ministry launched by Christ Church Fox Chapel and the Rev. Tracey Russell— has hosted the weekly summer games every Sunday from 5:30-7 p.m. since its start in 2015.

The rules for ultimate Frisbee are similar to both football and soccer, with players advancing the disc upfield by throwing it to teammates. Each team has an end zone, and the first to throw 15 complete passes to teammates inside it wins. Interest for the sport only grew after three years, and a group of at least 10 to 25 athletes show up each week at the park.

One repeat player is Fox Chapel High School senior Vicky Mountz, who has been attending games as often as she can for the past three years.

Mountz is also a member of her school's ultimate Frisbee team and said she comes most every Sunday to see new faces and keep in shape.

“Its really fun to be able to meet all of these people,” she said. “It tests my abilities to come here and play with different people every week.”

For Fox Chapel resident Lou Antosz, 51, playing every Sunday with Mountz and other teenagers is refreshing and keeps him young.

“I'm around older people enough everyday,” Antosz said. “It's a chance to see people in a different light while getting some exercise at the same time.”

And despite beginning to recognize familiar faces, Aztosz said, there are always a couple of new people joining each game.

The organizers said that anyone is welcome to come to the field and play, and team sizes vary depending on how many players show up each week. I Heart Blawnox typically hosts the games until late September or early October.

“Its all ages and all genders, so if you can throw a Frisbee, you can play,” Jamey Russell said. “Or if you can't throw a Frisbee, you can at least slap it out of the air and still play.”

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.