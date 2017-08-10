Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area teacher selected to attend National Art Institute
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
Fox Chapel Area teacher Sarah Stewart.

Fox Chapel Area teacher Sarah Stewart is fresh off a visit to Washington, D.C., where she was one of only 53 people from across the country selected to attend the 2017 National Gallery of Art Institute.

The six-day seminar brought together teachers of art, English, history and math from 22 states.

The program emphasized the social and cultural context of Renaissance art in Italy and Northern European countries between the 14th and 16th centuries.

Stewart studied works by leading Renaissance artists, including Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael and Titian. She learned about the development of oil-painting techniques, the role of prints in disseminating new ideas, using art as a primary resource in classroom instruction and strengthening students' visual literacy.

A demonstration of Venetian painting techniques and a visit to a printmaker's studio at Georgetown University rounded out the week.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

