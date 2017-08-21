Seneca Area EMS to host bleeding control course

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jordan Pastorok is an outdoorsman — mountaineering, ice climbing and hiking whenever he gets the chance.

But his love for adventure comes with risk of injury, which is one of the reasons he signed up for the Sharpsburg-based Seneca Area EMS bleeding control course next week.

“Severe bleeding may not be as common as CPR, but it's under the same category that it's probably something that a lot more people should know about,” Pastorok said. “I'm arming myself with knowledge.”

Seneca Area EMS and True North Wilderness Survival School will host Stop the Bleed, a national course aiming to equip civilians with the knowledge and means of controlling severe bleeding. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, volunteer EMTs will teach a workshop at the Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Department, along Main Street, centered around controlling extremity and core bleeding.

Those signed up will learn to use tourniquets, hemostatic dressings and other training tools.

“What I wanted to do was make the issue more widespread, not just to police and first responders,” said Erik Kulick, a volunteer EMT at Seneca Area and founder of the True North Wilderness Survival School. “I want to make as many people know of it as I can so that they are aware of it on the streets, at work or on a drive somewhere.”

The course costs $20 and participants must register before the class. Proceeds benefit Seneca EMS for use in other community outreach programs.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.