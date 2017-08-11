Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Niche report: Fox Chapel Area High School among best in state
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
file
Fox Chapel Area seniors celebrate their graduation at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland.

Updated 2 hours ago

Fox Chapel Area High School ranks among the best in the state, according to a new report by Niche.com.

The high school landed in the Top 10 at No. 7 from among nearly 100,000 schools analyzed by Niche.

The 2018 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on key statistics and reviews from students and parents, using data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality and high school ratings.

Fox Chapel Area received an “A+” on Niche's Report Card.

There are about 1,400 students in the district with a 12 to 1 student/teacher ratio.

For more on how Niche determined its rankings, see about.niche.com/methodology/best-school-districts.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

