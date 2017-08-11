Niche report: Fox Chapel Area High School among best in state

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel Area High School ranks among the best in the state, according to a new report by Niche.com.

The high school landed in the Top 10 at No. 7 from among nearly 100,000 schools analyzed by Niche.

The 2018 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on key statistics and reviews from students and parents, using data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality and high school ratings.

Fox Chapel Area received an “A+” on Niche's Report Card.

There are about 1,400 students in the district with a 12 to 1 student/teacher ratio.

For more on how Niche determined its rankings, see about.niche.com/methodology/best-school-districts.

