Wi-Fi on loan at Cooper-Siegel library

Cooper-Siegel Community Library is making it easier for people to connect to the web.

The main branch in Fox Chapel, along with the Sharpsburg branch on Main Street, will loan Wi-Fi hotspots with unlimited data.

“This is part of the library's ongoing effort to listen and respond to evolving patron needs,” said Jill McConnell, executive director.

Each site has two devices available.

They will be loaned to anyone 18 years or older with a library card in good standing.

Hotspots can be borrowed for one week.

“Having access to free Wi-Fi will enable our patrons to be more productive when working away from the office or school, or can help families stay connected to important resources while traveling on vacation,” McConnell said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.