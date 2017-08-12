Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg council expected to fill vacancy
Tawnya Panizzi | Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 9:48 a.m.
file
Anthony Karpinski, Jr.

Sharpsburg council on Thursday (Aug. 17) is expected to appoint someone to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Anthony Karpinski, Jr.

Karpinski stepped down last month after moving from the borough. He was not available for comment as he is away with the National Guard.

Council will meet at 6:30 in the municipal building, 1611 Main Street.

At least four people applied to fill the four-month term, Manager Bill Rossey said.

They are Matt Brudnok, Jon Jaso, Adrienne Laing and Joe Simbari.

“Council will interview the candidates during the meeting in public and then council can make a decision to appoint someone to fill the vacant seat,” Rossey said.

That person will hold the office until Dec. 31. The full-term position is up for grabs in the November general election.

Three of the applicants are running for the seat in November. Simbari and Brudnok earned nominations on the Democratic ticket and Jaso — who was edged out by Brudnok by one vote — secured enough write-in votes to run on the Republican ticket.

Simbari feels the appointment this week should be an easy one for council.

“In this very rare and unique set of circumstances, if our elected officials have any sense of fairness, they will listen to the voters and appoint the highest non-incumbent vote-getter from the primary election,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

