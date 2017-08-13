Saxonburg Blvd. bridge to be replaced, detour posted

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Motorists who travel through Indiana Township should expect delays later this month when PennDOT begins replacement of the Saxonburg Boulevard Bridge.

Work is expected to begin the week of Aug. 21 and be completed in late September.

The bridge spans a tributary to Little Pine Creek.

“This will allow it to be removed from Allegheny County's structurally deficient list,” Township Manager Dan Anderson said.

Saxonburg Boulevard will be closed at the intersection with Harts Run Road. Motorists will be detoured along Harts Run Road and Route 8.

The schedule is dependent on the weather.

It is the fourth township bridge replaced as part of the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, launched in 2016 as a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners (PWKP).

Plenary Walsh will finance, design, replace and maintain the bridges for 25 years, an approach that allows PennDOT to replace the bridges in three years compared to the 12 it would take without the partnership, officials said.

The total three-year project is expected to cost $899 million.

Earlier this year, Church Lane Bridge in Indiana Township was replaced as part of the same program. The span over Shafers Run was closed from May to June.

