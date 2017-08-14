Aspinwall seeking junior council person
Aspinwall council is seeking a high school student to act as a liaison between the board members and local youth.
Sophomores or juniors can apply to serve as a junior council member where they will share input on policies but will not be able to vote on borough law.
Teens can apply for the Pennsylvania State Association of Borough's Junior Council Person program if they live in Aspinwall and are able to attend two council meetings each month. The term runs through June.
Council meets next at 7 p.m. Sept. 6.
Aspinwall Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said the program would give teens a peek at how local government works. In turn, it would be a reminder to council that their actions affect the community's youth, she said.
Nearby Sharpsburg has run a successful junior council program for the last few years.
