Fox Chapel

Aspinwall seeking junior council person
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 11:06 a.m.
Jordyn Helgert and Amber Petrelli, both of Sharpsburg and the Fox Chapel Area School District, took part in the Junior Council Person program in Sharpsburg last year. Aspinwall is seeking students to apply to the program this year.

Aspinwall council is seeking a high school student to act as a liaison between the board members and local youth.

Sophomores or juniors can apply to serve as a junior council member where they will share input on policies but will not be able to vote on borough law.

Teens can apply for the Pennsylvania State Association of Borough's Junior Council Person program if they live in Aspinwall and are able to attend two council meetings each month. The term runs through June.

Council meets next at 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

Aspinwall Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said the program would give teens a peek at how local government works. In turn, it would be a reminder to council that their actions affect the community's youth, she said.

Nearby Sharpsburg has run a successful junior council program for the last few years.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

