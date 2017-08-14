Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg's St. Mary preps for centennial
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
The Rev. Michael Decewicz stands at St. Mary Church for the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, April 14, 2017.
Jan Pakler | The Herald
The altar is decorated at St. Mary's Church in Sharpsburg for the holiday season.

St. Mary Church in Sharpsburg will celebrate its 100th anniversary in October and St. Juan Diego Parish leaders are preparing now for the celebration.

Director of Music Ministries Adam Fehrenbach will begin choir rehearsals at 7 p.m. Aug. 16.

He encourages past members of the parish choirs, which includes those from St. Mary, Madonna of Jerusalem and St. John Cantius, to join the performance. Rehearsals will be at St. Mary's along Penn Street.

For more information, call Fehrenbach at 330-417-7373.

Established as a German parish, St. Mary was dedicated in its current building in October 1917.

Event organizers need volunteers to help clean the church prior to the anniversary, which will include a Mass with Bishop David Zubik. Church Secretary Rosemarie Haas said she particularly needs people to clean the many pews at the historic church.

“Ladies and gentlemen are asked to bring a bucket and rags,” she said.

Haas is taking names of volunteers now to attend cleaning sessions later this fall.

To volunteer for cleaning, call 412-784-8700 or email saintjuandiegopgh@comcast.net.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

