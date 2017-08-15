Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

O'Hara police arrest woman found passed out with baby in running car
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 5:21 p.m.
Nicole Mautino
Anthony Schulli

A Plum resident and former Sharpsburg police officer was charged with driving under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child after being found passed out in her running SUV with her newborn in the backseat.

O'Hara police filed charges against Nicole Marie Mautino, 32, in connection with an incident Aug. 14 near Fox Chapel Area High School. She was also charged with recklessly endangering another person.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to check on the welfare of a man walking in the area and found Mautino in her Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in a lot near the baseball field. Police put the car in park, removed her from the vehicle, and administered Narcan which “had no affect,” the complaint said.

Mautino was taken to UPMC St. Margaret for treatment. The baby was taken to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. No other information about the baby was available.

Mautino's boyfriend, Anthony Schulli, 29, who is the baby's father, was found nearby, the complaint said. He is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person and public drunkenness.

Court documents indicate they were both released on their own recognizance at arraignment. Preliminary hearings are scheduled Aug. 23 before District Judge Elissa Marie Lang.

Mautino was hired as a part-time officer in Sharpsburg in 2009. She helped save a 69-year-old man in September 2014 after his car teetered over a retaining wall.

A call to Sharpsburg police was not immediately returned. The person who answered the phone at the O'Hara police station said the department does not comment on ongoing investigations.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

