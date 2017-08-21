Longtime bridge game director returning to the tables

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the past decade, Gus Costanzo has directed duplicate bridge games at major tournaments.

The Pittsburgh district of the American Contract Bridge League will hold its annual tourney Tuesday through Sept. 3, but Costanzo won't be in his usual role at the games at the Monroeville Convention Center.

Instead of running around answering questions or working on scores behind a computer, he will join other card players at the tables.

“I was a player first. I much prefer to play — anytime, anywhere I can,” Costanzo said.

He sees bridge as an exciting, mind-strengthening game.

“You must figure bridge hands out. It requires mental flexibility, thinking around corners.”

While he is giving up running regional games, Costanzo will continue organizing ones in the area.

“If I didn't enjoy working my games, players would get the message. If I'm having a good time, they're having a good time,” he said.

For many players from Fox Chapel and the North Hills, it's Gus's weekly club games that ready them for tournaments.

He took over a game in Oakmont more than a decade ago, named it after the founder, Milt Frazier, then moved it to Saxonburg Road's Moose Lodge. Costanzo, who grew up in O'Hara, was familiar with the local hall.

“I'm very careful about picking my locations. The games have taken root,” Gus said.

He now directs three games at Glenshaw Valley Presbyterian Church and one in Wilkins. He offers lessons and a beginners game on Saturdays. Through the many moves, Costanzo's duplicate games have grown.

Along with finding locations, the director organizes the rotations for pair versus pair, setting up duplicated hands and calculating the winners.

When he started as a director, game winners were figured out by paper and pencil. Then came floppy discs.

Now, Costanzo's computer is tied to handheld-sized calculators that keep score at each table and send them on to the director. Usually, the director has a table with his laptop, a printer, and enough wires to stretch to the moon — or so it seems.

“Make no mistake: everything is electronic,” Gus said. “It's wired. It comes easily to me.”

As well it should for the former college math major.

Costanzo graduated from Fox Chapel Area High School in 1964, earned an undergraduate degree at Wabash College, and then came back to the University of Pittsburgh to become a lawyer. Law is a good background, since a director must adjudicate the duplicate bridge game and make it fair, too.

“Applying the rules requires a very good understanding of the bridge laws.”

High quality directors are drafted into national level tournaments. Since he didn't want to live out of a suitcase for 300 days a year, or give up his local games, he worked part-time for the American Contract Bridge League.

Part of the reason for giving up this level of directing is because of his eyesight and cataracts. He doesn't expect it to harm his own games, though.

He evaluated himself and said he is a practical man who does what he needs to achieve his goal.

He prefers to live a quiet life, reading and listening to Brahms. He enjoys making dinner, using “meat as a flavoring not an entree,” and changing recipes. He does it for health and to maintain weight.

He also does it for friend, Jean Picone, who said she enjoys his cooking and the meals they plan together. She pays him back by organizing the snacks at the bridge games he runs.

“I can't thank her enough for all the good things she does,” Costanzo said.