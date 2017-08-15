Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Letter to the editor: Developer promises 'responsible development' in Aspinwall

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 4:12 p.m.
Tribune-Review file photo
The site along the Allegheny River where the Mosites Company has proposed developing its Riverfront 47 project. This photo of the former scrap yard was taken in 2015.

Updated 41 minutes ago

To the editor:

Our commitment to preserving the integrity of Aspinwall's identity is strong, and we are grateful to the borough council for its support of a process allowing everyone to offer input on our proposed Riverfront 47 commercial development project. This commitment is why we have modified the traffic plan for our project to include efforts for a third access point that would greatly reduce – potentially by half – the additional traffic on Freeport Road.

We plan to check our traffic impact at each stage of the development, a process that will require permits and borough approval – and public review — in each phase. This is the most accurate way to measure the traffic generated by the project and ensure that it is aligned with what the road system can handle.

Responsible development means paying careful attention to the impact of a project on the people who live in Aspinwall. It also means allowing the people who will live in these proposed homes to have direct access to the roads of the borough where they will pay taxes and spend their money — roads that lead to the borough's businesses, as well as to vital services such as the hospital.

This project could generate tax revenue that approaches 10 percent of Aspinwall's current municipal budget. Without development, the land generates nothing, the public does not gain additional access to the riverfront, and businesses lose access to a new, high-end customer base. Essentially, what was once an industrial dump remains an industrial dump, when it could be so much more.

As we look forward to a robust fall of community participation, I urge the people of Aspinwall to work with us in transforming an industrial scrap yard into a public and private development that will benefit the borough, neighboring communities and the region.

Steve Mosites, president

The Mosites Company

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.