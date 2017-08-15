Letter to the editor: Developer promises 'responsible development' in Aspinwall

To the editor:

Our commitment to preserving the integrity of Aspinwall's identity is strong, and we are grateful to the borough council for its support of a process allowing everyone to offer input on our proposed Riverfront 47 commercial development project. This commitment is why we have modified the traffic plan for our project to include efforts for a third access point that would greatly reduce – potentially by half – the additional traffic on Freeport Road.

We plan to check our traffic impact at each stage of the development, a process that will require permits and borough approval – and public review — in each phase. This is the most accurate way to measure the traffic generated by the project and ensure that it is aligned with what the road system can handle.

Responsible development means paying careful attention to the impact of a project on the people who live in Aspinwall. It also means allowing the people who will live in these proposed homes to have direct access to the roads of the borough where they will pay taxes and spend their money — roads that lead to the borough's businesses, as well as to vital services such as the hospital.

This project could generate tax revenue that approaches 10 percent of Aspinwall's current municipal budget. Without development, the land generates nothing, the public does not gain additional access to the riverfront, and businesses lose access to a new, high-end customer base. Essentially, what was once an industrial dump remains an industrial dump, when it could be so much more.

As we look forward to a robust fall of community participation, I urge the people of Aspinwall to work with us in transforming an industrial scrap yard into a public and private development that will benefit the borough, neighboring communities and the region.

Steve Mosites, president

The Mosites Company