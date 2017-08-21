Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Operation Backpack a hit in Sharpsburg

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 2:18 p.m.
Stai Beautiful Long shows off her new backpack to her aunt Barb Cohen at the Sharpsburg Family Worship Center on Aug. 15. The annual event offered games, prizes, free food and a flea market . The center gave away 400 backpacks during the event.
Tyler Colesnik, 9, shoots basketball for prizes at the Sharpsburg Family Worship Center on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, during the annual backpack giveaway.
Hundreds of families showed up at the Sharpsburg Family Worship Center on Tuesday night, Aug. 15, 2017, for games, prizes free food and school supplies.
Professional hairstylist Heather Burke cuts hair for Reyna Harper, 7, (foreground } along with four other stylists who volunteered to give free haircuts at the Sharpsburg Family Worship Center on Aug. 15 to help kids get ready for school.
The Sharpsburg Family Worship on Clay Street served up free food, drinks, haircuts and back to school supplies and backpacks on Tuesday night Aug. 15, 2017.
Sharpsburg Family Worship Center hosted its annual Operation Backpack, drawing hundreds of families eager to start the school year in style.

The church along Eighth Street hosted the event Aug. 15 at the social hall, giving away free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, games and food.

In 2016, the event distributed backpacks to about 380 children in kindergarten through 12th grade who attend Fox Chapel Area and Shaler Area school districts, Children's Ministry and Outreach Director Jamie Horne said.

